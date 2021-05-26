Cancel
Howard University Student Opens a Gourmet Vegan Bakery in Washington, D.C.

By Andrea Blackstone
VegOut has reported that a 19-year-old Howard University student opened a gourmet vegan bakery in Washington, D.C. According to the story, Chanice McClover-Lee — founder of Baked By Chanice — opened the establishment between May 22-23 of this year. The bakery operates on weekends, for takeout only, inside of a...

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

