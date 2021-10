At this time last year, there was minimal buzz about Michigan, Ohio State or Purdue in the Big Ten title race. The three programs were all picked middle-of-the-pack in most preseason rankings, some distance behind the likes of Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin at the top. Three months later, Michigan won the regular-season title, Ohio State earned a 2-seed in the NCAA tournament and Purdue finished just two games back of the Wolverines.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO