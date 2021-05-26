Cancel
Sunnyside, WA

Splashes of colorful fun to enhance city’s pool

By Patrick Shelby
sunnysidesun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA colorful cannon ball splash of paint and upgraded lockers highlight the makeover efforts presently underway at the City of Sunnyside pool facilities in preparation for opening its summer swim season Monday, June 14. The City Council decided to take the funds saved from last year’s pool closure due to...

Sunnyside, WAYakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside COVID-19 community testing closed Sunday

COVID-19 testing at the Sunnyside Community Center is closed Sunday due to limited staffing. Testing is expected to resume Monday at 9 a.m., the Yakima Health District said in a press release Sunday. Individuals with prescheduled appointments can reschedule online at www.wacovid19.org/sunnysidetesting.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Washington StatePosted by
Mega 99.3

Filing Week Underway In Yakima County

Making it official. That's what a lot of potential future politicians are doing this week. It's candidate filing week in the state of Washington. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says filing is free for some but most will have to pay a fee. He says anyone running for a full time position will pay a filing fee that's equal to one percent of the salary.
Sunnyside, WAPosted by
Sunnyside Today

Check out these Sunnyside homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: MLS# 251297 Usable 24.5 acres is cross-fenced and is set up with a 50 ft horse training pen, hitching post and numerous frost free hydrants for year round water supply.New well and pump puts out 25 qpm with a new water pressure tank in the 12x16 pump house. Pump house has a cement floor, with added linoleumflooring, a water heater, laundry sink with lots of free space for many possibilities; arts, crafts, hobby work, garage band. In addition, there is a wind-resistant Quonset hut barn and 2 loafing sheds on the property. Barn also has a separate insulated tool and/or tack room. Quonset hut has 220/240 service for high power tools, and the property has 2 50 am RV or electric car outlets. No visible neighbors and only a little less than an hour's drive from the Tri-Cities, 15 minutes to Hanford. Property borders on Government land to the east. Pastures on the property are fenced and cross-fenced and prime for building trails as well. The wood burning fireplace keeps the home toasty warm. Kitchen has new SS wall oven. The huge backyard is fenced for dogs and the garden produces enough harvest to be self sufficient. Build your dream house on this oasis!/Ruth Dingfield/CELL: 509-899-2374/Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities/Bill Dingfield/CELL: 509-531-0556<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ruth Dingfield, Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities at 509-946-1188</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUEFDTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQ01MU1dBLTI1MTI5NyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> BRAND NEW! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1682 Sq.ft home. Come see this one before its gone! This home includes granite counter tops throughout, high quality laminate flooring and a fully fenced back yard/Jeremy Blasdel/CELL: 509-832-2548/Kelly Right Real Estate of the Tri Cities//<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeremy Blasdel, Kelly Right Real Estate of the Tri Cities at 509-904-4663</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUEFDTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQ01MU1dBLTI1MjgwNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Solving homeless issues in Yakima: Work defining new Care Campus to begin this fall

This fall could mark the most visible movement on a long-awaited project aimed at helping get the homeless off the streets — the Yakima County Care Campus. Service providers and criminal justice officials will begin gathering this fall to define the operation of the Care Campus, a proposed hub for medical, mental health and substance abuse service planned for the underused Pacific Avenue jail near the Yakima fairgrounds.
Mabton, WAsunnysidesun.com

City of Mabton Notice

City of Mabton Notice is hereby given that the City of Mabton Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on the City's Shoreline Master Program Update. This meeting will be held via Zoom with a link provided on the City's website, cityofmabton.com, at the regular scheduled meeting May 20, 2021 at 6pm.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Rodeos and food trucks: Mobile vaccine effort to grow in Yakima County in coming weeks

In the coming weeks, the Yakima Health District will focus more on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics and less on running a mass vaccination site. In recent weeks, more Yakima County residents have been receiving COVID-19 vaccines through mobile sites than at the drive-thru vaccination site at State Fair Park, said Nathan Johnson, local emergency coordinator for the Yakima Health District.
Sunnyside, WAsunnysidesun.com

Amigos del Altisimo Church teams with friends to fulfill food mission

Church members from Friends of the Highest of Sunnyside and Yakima, partnered with Restoration Community Impact and New Beginnings Community Christian Church in Pasco came together to distribute 2,500 30 lb. food boxes from Cascadia Produce of Auburn on Saturday morning at Harrison Middle School. “It’s an awesome day! This...
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Seniors can apply for farmers market food vouchers

Yakima County seniors can apply for food vouchers to buy fruits and vegetables at farmers markets. The $40 coupons are part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's nutrition program for seniors, said Lorena Fernandez, program manager at Meals on Wheels in Yakima County. Applicants must be 60 years of age...
Sunnyside, WAsunnysidesun.com

I Saw it in the Sun: May 12, 2021

May 14, 1931 – ‘S.H.S. Dance’ – The last high school dance of the year was held last Friday at the Parish Hall. The music was excellent and helped make the dance one of the nicest ever held by Sunny Hi. The Girls’ Club served refreshments during the intermission. The...
Yakima, WAkatsfm.com

Yakima Metrics Met to Stay in Phase-3

Yakima Health District officials say Yakima County is now meeting two important metrics to stay in Phase-3 of the state's reopening plan. The state is in a two week pause right now, announced by the governor last week. After the two week pause, each county will be evaluated based on two metrics. Yakima County will be able to remain in Phase 3 if at least one of the following two metrics can be met:
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Masks are unrealistic -- dangerous, even -- for sports

To the editor — To Miss Rodriguez from Sunnyside who wants kids to be masked while participating in sports, clearly you haven't tried to do anything more than a brisk walk while wearing a mask. Just two weeks ago an elite high school runner from Summit High School in Oregon collapsed during an 800-meter dash race from lack of oxygen while wearing a mask. I'm a four-time winner of the Clear Lake Half Marathon, I took second in the inaugural downtown Yakima mile. You can ask people from the Yakima Athletic Club, YMCA on 40th, or Planet Fitness on Summitview. I'm as fit they come, and I can't really do more than a hard-brisk walk with a mask without feeling my freaking diaphragm screaming. Asking our young adults to mask while participating in sports isn't just dumb, it's dangerous.