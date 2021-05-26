Bridgeport Senator turns himself in to face wire fraud charges

(John Moore/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(BRIDGEPORT, Conn.) A Bridgeport State Senator and campaign manager turned themselves in on Tuesday to face wire fraud charges, according to News 12.

Sen. Dennis Bradley is accused of breaking fundraising rules at a campaign announcement party that cost $6,000 of his own money. His campaign treasurer Jessica Martinez and Bradley are also accused of taking $175,000 of funding from the State Elections Commission that they weren’t entitled to.

Bradley pleaded not guilty to five counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The indictment came from a civilian complaint filed in June 2018. A Bridgeport City Councilwoman, Maria Pereira, filed the complaint.

President Pro Tempore of Connecticut State Senate Martin Loomey said that Bradley would be taken off of all of his committee assignments.

The State Elections Enforcement Commission said their investigation remains open. It has not recovered $84,000 Bradley is accused of fraudulently taking. Bradley may face fines from the SEEC in addition to his criminal charges.