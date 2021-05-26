Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport Senator turns himself in to face wire fraud charges

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGjXg_0aCGN1Ye00
(John Moore/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(BRIDGEPORT, Conn.) A Bridgeport State Senator and campaign manager turned themselves in on Tuesday to face wire fraud charges, according to News 12.

Sen. Dennis Bradley is accused of breaking fundraising rules at a campaign announcement party that cost $6,000 of his own money. His campaign treasurer Jessica Martinez and Bradley are also accused of taking $175,000 of funding from the State Elections Commission that they weren’t entitled to.

Bradley pleaded not guilty to five counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The indictment came from a civilian complaint filed in June 2018. A Bridgeport City Councilwoman, Maria Pereira, filed the complaint.

President Pro Tempore of Connecticut State Senate Martin Loomey said that Bradley would be taken off of all of his committee assignments.

The State Elections Enforcement Commission said their investigation remains open. It has not recovered $84,000 Bradley is accused of fraudulently taking. Bradley may face fines from the SEEC in addition to his criminal charges.

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
750
Followers
353
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut State Senate#Guilty Of Fraud#Criminal Charges#Conn#Criminal Conspiracy#News 12#Seec#Bridgeport State#Wire Fraud Charges#State Senator#Sen Dennis Bradley#John Moore Getty Images#Face#Commit#Campaign Manager#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Stratford, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Man charged after threatening Stratford muffler shop employees with knife

(Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) (BRIDGEPORT, Conn.) A man was charged after brandishing a knife at a Stratford muffler shop, according to the Connecticut Post. Joshua Jones was charged with second-degree robbery, carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with police, breach of peace and threatening. He also has more than 20 prior criminal convictions in three different states.
Bridgeport, CTfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Guns discovered in Fairfield home of mobster's grandson

BRIDGEPORT — The grandson of a New York mobster was arrested after police said they found numerous guns with silencers hidden in his former Fairfield home. Michael Mallay, 43, was charged with numerous counts of criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of an assault weapon and possession of a silencer.
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

After pleading for years, law enforcement in Connecticut finally has the power to issue investigative subpoenas, but prosecutors can use them only to investigate the police.

State prosecutors have pleaded for decades for a law enforcement tool their colleagues almost everywhere else in the country use routinely to crack open criminal conspiracies from gang murders to political bribery: An investigative subpoena that can be used to force reluctant witnesses to talk to investigators. The prosecutors got...
New Haven, CTConnecticut Post

New Haven police identify Bridgeport woman killed in Saturday shooting

NEW HAVEN — Police Monday identified a Bridgeport woman who was killed in a shooting Saturday in the city. Her death was the city’s tenth homicide so far this year. Mariyah Inthirath, 20, died after suffering a single gunshot wound, according to New Haven Police Department spokesman Officer Scott Shumway.
Bridgeport, CTStamford Advocate

Man's body found on stairs outside Bridgeport high school

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Bridgeport were investigating after a body was found at a high school. A 911 caller reported seeing a body on the outside stairs at Bassick High School on Sunday, Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency communications and emergency management, told the Connecticut Post.
Stamford, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Man attempts carjacking, bites police officer in Stamford

(Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) (STAMFORD, Conn.) A man attempted to carjack a woman and bit a police officer on Sunday in Stamford, according to the Stamford Advocate. Alecc Porticio, 21, was arrested on Sunday after his attempted carjacking ended in a broken car window and an injured police officer. He was charged with third-degree burglary, criminal attempt at second-degree larceny, criminal attempt at robbery involving an occupied vehicle, assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer, breach of peace and criminal mischief.
Bridgeport, CTRegister Citizen

Bridgeport official: Body found at Bassick High School

BRIDGEPORT — An autopsy is expected to determine the cause of death for a body found at a city high school over the weekend, officials said. The city’s 911 dispatch center received a call from an individual on Sunday who said they discovered a body on the outside stairwell of Bassick High School, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency communications and emergency management.
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Bridgeport, CTNBC Connecticut

Person Found Dead Outside Bridgeport School

A person was found dead outside a school in Bridgeport on Sunday. Officials said the received a call Sunday from someone who reported finding a body in the outside stairwell of Bassick High School. Bridgeport Police and AMR found a male in the stairwell, police said. He was pronounced deceased...