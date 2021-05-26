Alpine Residential to Build Scholars Village at SciTech Scity Innovation Campus
Liberty Science Center has selected Alpine Residential, a New York-based developer of residential housing nationwide, to create Scholars Village at SciTech Scity. Scholars Village is anticipated to consist of two state-of-the-art, sustainable 200,000-square-feet, 200-unit market-rate apartment buildings, as well as ground floor retail space and parking, for entrepreneurs, teachers, students, families, and individuals who want to be part of a community that is harnessing the power of science to create a better world.njbmagazine.com