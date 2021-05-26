United•Unidos: Keeping teens informed and prepared

To the editor — To Miss Rodriguez from Sunnyside who wants kids to be masked while participating in sports, clearly you haven't tried to do anything more than a brisk walk while wearing a mask. Just two weeks ago an elite high school runner from Summit High School in Oregon collapsed during an 800-meter dash race from lack of oxygen while wearing a mask. I'm a four-time winner of the Clear Lake Half Marathon, I took second in the inaugural downtown Yakima mile. You can ask people from the Yakima Athletic Club, YMCA on 40th, or Planet Fitness on Summitview. I'm as fit they come, and I can't really do more than a hard-brisk walk with a mask without feeling my freaking diaphragm screaming. Asking our young adults to mask while participating in sports isn't just dumb, it's dangerous.