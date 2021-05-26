So What’s the Plan for Pride?

Capital Pride is scaling up its June events in response to loosened restrictions in DC, most notably holding the Capital Pride Honors in person at Compass Coffee in Ivy City. The Honors will be held Friday, June 11, the same day large venues are able to resume normal operations at full capacity. Where the Honors was originally set to be a hybrid event, Capital Pride now plans to host it in person with a party following the ceremony, says Ryan Bos, the executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance. The honorees have not yet been announced.