The unbridled fervor for everything Yayoi Kusama these last several years seems to have netted the contemporary art world its own, obviously less harrowing version of Beatlemania – except that this time, most encouragingly, the “pop”ulace is going mad for the work of a 92-year-old Japanese woman, rather than four dreamy young lads from Liverpool. To wit, in 2020 there was a major exhibition at DC’s Hirshhorn Museum, followed by her inclusion in the fittingly titled STARS: Six Contemporary Artists from Japan to the World, at Tokyo’s Mori Museum. Currently, an arguably epochal show at the New York Botanical Garden finds her once again dominating the cultural column inches.