Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

New espresso cup collection inspired by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei

hfndigital.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRIESTE, Italy—The newest artist to collaborate on illycaffè’s illy Art Collection is Ai Weiwei, the Chinese contemporary artist and activist. This illy Art Collection has been inspired by Ai Weiwei’s Colored Vases, which he created in 2006 by taking ancient Neolithic vases and dunking them into industrial paint tins to reshape their look and function. Using a process of appropriation and destruction, Ai Weiwei takes ordinary objects away from their daily context and transforms them into works of art.

www.hfndigital.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ai Weiwei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espresso Cups#International Artists#Art#Black Beauty#Chinese#Art Collection#Colored Vases#Neolithic#Illycaff Ceo#Numbered Art Cups#Contemporary Society#Ancient Neolithic Vases#Musician#Works#Objects#Collector#Culture#Industrial Paint Tins#Selfie#Film Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Country
China
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Ai Weiwei on colonialism and statues, Churchill, China and Covid

From this week a seven-metre-high installation entitled Gilded Cage, by the exiled Chinese artist and human rights campaigner Ai Weiwei, will be on display at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. The piece, originally constructed for Central Park in New York in 2017, was made as a reflection on the worldwide refugee crisis. Ai Weiwei, 64, is currently based in Lisbon. This conversation took place last week by phone.
Museumssmobserved.com

Skirball Cultural Centerreopens to the public with SoCal debut of large-scale installationAI WEIWEI: TRACE May 15–August 1,2021

The Skirball Cultural Center announces that it will resume indoor museum operations this May with the Southern California debut of Ai Weiwei: Trace. Created by Ai Weiwei, one of China's most provocative and socially engaged living artists, the installation features portraits made up of thousands of plastic LEGO® bricks, each assembled by hand and laid out on the floor. These portraits depict individuals from around the world whom Ai and leading human-rights groups consider to be activists, prisoners of conscience, and advocates of free speech.The body of work is shaped by Ai's own experiences as an outspoken human-rights activist: In 2011, he was arrested,interrogated, and incarcerated by the Chinese government for eighty-one days. Upon release, he was kept under surveillance and prohibited from traveling abroad or engaging in public speech until 2015. Since that time, Ai's art has increasingly centered around the theme of freedom of expression."Like Ai Weiwei, the individuals in Trace have been incarcerated or exiled because of their convictions and activism," commented Jessie Kornberg, Skirball President and CEO. "We are honored to present this monumental work, which, by way of a disarmingly playful medium, examines courage and conscience in the face of authoritarianism and challenges us to recommit to the work of safe guarding our most basic democratic ideals." Kornberg added, "More than a year after shutting our doors for the well-being of the community, it means so much to us to be able to invite the public back for this particularly poignant depiction of the most extreme deprivations of freedom and security. The Skirball has always sought to provide a place of safety and sanctuary to our visitors, believing that a sense of welcome is key to free expression and democratic life. I look forward to the Skirball once again serving as a place of gathering, where we can rebuild community and share in cultural experiences anew."
Miami, FLhauteliving.com

Ferragamo Launches Artist-Driven, Travel-Focused Tuscan Wildflower Collection

Spring has sprung en route to summer for Ferragamo with its latest collection, Tuscan Wildflower. The focus of the collection is the updated Ferragamo Studio Bag. It’s reworked in organic cotton with the Wildflowers print in a limited edition run for world-famous resorts: Capri, Forte dei Marmi, Marbella, Cannes, Miami, Las Vegas, Hawaii and Rio de Janeiro; the shoulder strap on the bag is personalized with the name of the destination. The destination-specific bags are available exclusively at the Ferragamo boutiques in each unique location.
Worldprestigeonline.com

Chu Teh-Chun: A New Film Sheds Light on the Life of the Chinese Master Artist

Chu Teh-Chun: A New Film Sheds Light on the Life of the Chinese Master Artist. “I came to Paris in the spring of 1955 to find the answer to a profound aspiration. I had to discover my own way, through my knowledge and practice of Western painting,” said late Chinese master artist Chu Teh-Chun about his long career between France and China.
Visual ArtNews Channel Nebraska

Get Inspired To Create With Featured Artist Silvia Logi

Originally Posted On: Get Inspired To Create With Featured Artist Silvia Logi – Echo Recovery. Meet Silvia Logi. Silvia is self-taught artist from Florence, Italy. We discovered Silvia on Instagram as we were searching for artists to connect with. Her art caught our eye as it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before. We had to learn more! So, we reached out and Silvia said she was happy to share her story with us and support our mission.
Visual ArtPosted by
Reuters

Chinese artist creates animals and mushroom-headed figures out of wool felt

Using a long needle, Chinese artist Yin Yue diligently pokes a piece of wool onto a pink-purple elephant made out of wool felt in her studio in Beijing. She stumbled onto wool felt art about a decade ago, and has turned it into a career. Her current exhibition at an art centre in Beijing features mushroom-headed figures sitting on chairs, as if posing for a family portrait.
Visual Artedmondsbeacon.com

Esperance artist goes big with collage-inspired works

Esperance resident Drie Chapek admits that describing her art as "translating luminous and visceral, biological, and emotional occurrences through intuitive paint applications" on her website is a bit poetic. Whatever the descriptors, her paintings are boldly eye-catching. Hard to miss. "I paint in various techniques to create a modern composition...
Designers & CollectionsTime Out Global

Casetify releases new collection with renowned British artist David Shrigley

Casetify is known for its many collaborations with different brands and artists, and this new collection might just be the best one yet! Joining hands with renowned British visual artist David Shrigley, who is known for his simple yet distinctive drawing style and satirical commentary, the new collection will feature special tech accessories with some of the artist's most well-known art pieces as well as never-before-seen works.
San Francisco, CAKQED

At Chinese Culture Center, a Collective Experience Borne Out of Difference

In otherworldly utopias and sensitive documentary films, the works in WOMEN我們: From Her to Here at San Francisco’s Chinese Culture Center San Francisco explore queer and feminist lifeworlds from Asian and Asian American perspectives. The exhibition’s title draws on the Chinese word for “we,” 我們, which in Mandarin is homophonous to the English word “women.”
EngineeringScience Focus

Ai-Da: Robot artist’s self-portraits on display at the Design Museum

Self-portraits by a robot artist have gone on display at the Design Museum. The life-size “ultra-realistic” android, named Ai-Da and created in 2019, is the first of its kind in the world, according to the London museum. The robot creates large-scale self-portraits and “uses AI algorithms to produce works that...
Designers & Collectionsarchitecturaldigest.com

Chanel’s New Lion-Inspired Collection Stuns

Coco Chanel’s Paris apartment, famously situated atop her atelier on rue Cambon,. was crawling with cats. “I’m a Leo and, like him, I show my claws to protect myself, but, believe me, I suffer more by clawing than being clawed,” the Mademoiselle once said. Notoriously superstitious, she kept a multitude of feline talismans close at hand—from a crystal ball balanced on the backs of two lions to the carved-marble figurine that sat beside a gilded-framed portrait of yet another majestic cat. While the fascination endured, it only intensified after Chanel fled to Venice following the death of her lover Boy Capel. She found strength and inspiration in the City of the Lion, qualities that are celebrated in the house’s latest high-jewelry unveiling, Escale à Venise. (Shown are the Lion Secret earrings and ring, both crafted in 18-karat white gold and covered in diamonds.) Nowadays, couldn’t we all benefit from a little spiritual protection—particularly of the glittering variety? Prices upon request. chanel.com. —Jane Keltner de Valle.
Visual Artalloaadvertiser.com

Artist David Hockney used lockdown as inspiration for new paintings

Artist David Hockney has described living in near isolation in Normandy during the first coronavirus lockdown as “marvellous” – and the inspiration for his new exhibition. The 83-year-old said living for the last two years in a “higgledy-piggledy” house in the middle of the northern French countryside meant he had...
Visual Artimdb.com

Ai Weiwei Memorializes Martin Luther King Jr., Chelsea Manning and More in Lego Prisoner Portrait Exhibit

Renowned artist and activist Ai Weiwei spent 81 days in a Chinese prison in 2011 following a government crackdown targeting human rights lawyers, writers and advocates. His experience and that of fellow freedom fighters is reflected in his installation Trace, a series of Lego portraits memorializing 176 political prisoners from throughout the world. First exhibited on Alcatraz Island in 2014, then the Hirshhorn in Washington, D.C., the show, pared down to 83 portraits, is on view at L.A.’s Skirball Cultural Center through Aug. 1 (with reservation-only, one-hour time slots).
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Norse Projects Connects With Multidisciplinary Artist Geoff McFetridge For New Capsule Collection

Inspired by his practice of poetry, painting, illustration, photography and cycling, Copenhagen-based brand Norse Projects has partnered with LA painter/artist Geoff McFetridge for their latest capsule collection. The project sees McFetridge acting as creative lead and includes a slew of elevated essentials—workwear-inspired outerwear and trousers—as well as striking graphic pieces,...
EntertainmentFilm Threat

New Deal for Artists

As a child of the 80s, I still can’t believe how much the world has changed on a socio-political level. Then again, I can. After watching the remastered 1981 PBS documentary, New Deal for Artists, I forgot just how far we’ve come. In 1981, we were deep into the Cold War, Reagan took office, and in regards to the arts, debate swelled as public funding of the arts was in danger of being cut off.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Watch-Inspired Eyewear Collections

The OMEGA eyewear collection draws an intersection between watchmaking and luxurious eyewear to create uniquely elegant frames. Ideal for the summer months, OMEGA's line of eyewear boasts exquisite watch-inspired details. Elegance and craftsmanship come together to form this timeless design by the Swiss brand. Taking inspiration from the company's world-famous...
Interior DesignDesign Milk

The GUNA Outdoor Collection Looks to Multiethnic Inspiration for Its Style

Rugs, charpoys, cushions and coffee tables with multiethnic inspiration make up designer Chiara Andreatti’s Guna outdoor collection for Gervasoni. “Guna” is a Sanskrit term meaning “energy that envelops all things”, from the Indo-European root “gere” to denote a single string used to make a woven rope. The name is the essence of the furniture collection, connections made between materials and techniques as well as cultures and relationships.