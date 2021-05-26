One Busy Day: Ben Winston Shares Work Diary, From the Grammys to ‘Late Late Show’ to ‘Friends’ Reunion

It's pretty clear why Gabrielle Union wasn't seen in HBO Max's Friends reunion. An old clip of the actress has resurfaced in which she revealed she had a less than pleasant time on the set of the popular sitcom. While she doesn't specify who did her wrong, she claims she spent the week working on the show being talked down to by her co-workers. "That dual consciousness though is what prepares me to go then do an episode of Friends after being on City of Angels," she begins in the video, which was recorded on Oct. 19, 2017, during a Free Library of Philadelphia event..