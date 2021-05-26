One Busy Day: Ben Winston Shares Work Diary, From the Grammys to ‘Late Late Show’ to ‘Friends’ Reunion
In early March, Ben Winston was juggling not only his day job as the executive producer of CBS’ Late Late Show With James Corden, but also working two major side jobs: producing the Grammy Awards (telecast on March 14) and directing the Friends: The Reunion special, which airs May 27 on HBO Max. “It’s a lot of juggling,” says the British producer, who spoke with THR on May 20 — the morning after locking the Friends special at 2:30 a.m. the night before — about one of his busiest recent days.www.hollywoodreporter.com