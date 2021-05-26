Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

One Busy Day: Ben Winston Shares Work Diary, From the Grammys to ‘Late Late Show’ to ‘Friends’ Reunion

By Ben Winston, as told to Degen Pener
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In early March, Ben Winston was juggling not only his day job as the executive producer of CBS’ Late Late Show With James Corden, but also working two major side jobs: producing the Grammy Awards (telecast on March 14) and directing the Friends: The Reunion special, which airs May 27 on HBO Max. “It’s a lot of juggling,” says the British producer, who spoke with THR on May 20 — the morning after locking the Friends special at 2:30 a.m. the night before — about one of his busiest recent days.

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
441
Followers
691
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Fatima Robinson
Person
Chris Martin
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Television City#The Late Late Show#Dvd#Late Night#Movie Night#The Night Before#Cbs#British#Covid#P M Nickelodeon#A M Wake#Hollywood Reporter#P M Grammys#Friends#Movie Stars#L A Live#Live Performances#Breakfast#Parade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Grammy
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Friends reunion special: Lady Gaga, David Beckham, James Corden and more to join as guest stars

The Friends reunion special has added a string of surprise guest stars, including Lady Gaga, James Corden, and Reese Witherspoon.HBO Max made the announcement on Thursday, at the same time it revealed the special’s air date (27 May) and unveiled a first video teaser.David Beckham, Justin Bieber, and BTS will also be featured, alongside Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and Malala Yousafzai.Witherspoon previously had a recurring role on Friends as Rachel Green’s sister Jill. Other planned guest stars also had roles on the sitcom: Elliott Gould, who portrayed Ross and Monica’s father Jack Geller, will be...
WorldPosted by
Deadline

James Corden Breaks Down ‘Late Late Show’s Prince Harry Surprise And Talks Adapting During The Pandemic – Contenders TV

At Deadline’s all-day Contenders Television award-season event, James Corden appeared during the CBS Studios portion of the day to give us some behind-the-scenes dish on his widely seen and talked about scoop on getting the first TV appearance with Prince Harry since his move with wife Meghan Markle away from the royal family to Southern California. It was something The Late Late Show with James Corden” kept secret with no promotion leading up to it — and remember it was even before the infamous Oprah interview.
TV SeriesCNN

'Friends: The Reunion' delivers the one with a lot of unapologetic nostalgia

(CNN) — Originally intended to help launch HBO Max, "Friends: The Reunion" finally hits the streaming service, in big, slightly bloated, unapologetically nostalgic form. A valentine to fans, the nearly two-hour special is inevitably hard-pressed to justify the hype, working best when it lets the cast casually reminisce, while getting carried away with cameos, some of which, well, couldn't be more random.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Friends fans have one complaint about reunion

Friends: The Reunion was everything we've all been waiting for and so much more. The one-off special paid tribute to the famous sitcom and saw the main cast reunited, looking back at their time on the show together and revisiting the original set. It had all the makings for great...
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Ben Winston

Inside the ‘Friends’ Reunion With Director Ben Winston. Ben Winston had never really met the cast of Friends. Sure, he’d said hello to Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry over the years…. ‘TV’s Top 5’: Ben Winston Spills ‘Friends’ Reunion Secrets. Welcome to...
TV SeriesTelegraph

Meet Ben Winston, the Brit who brought the Friends – and James Corden – back together

Some people have been waiting for a Friends reunion with the same urgent fervour of a Take That fan or a One Direction devotee desperate to see their idols recreate the magic that helped them navigate the mess of growing up. So, when HBO released the first full-length trailer for the upcoming reunion special last week, fans taking to social media to express frustration was unexpected – until you heard James Corden’s voice over and realised he was hosting the show.
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

James Corden 'felt free' working on Peter Rabbit 2

James Corden felt a sense of freedom working on 'Peter Rabbit 2'. The 42-year-old star voices the titular character in the animated sequel and he relished being able to improvise more than he usually would. James said: "You've got countless times to do it and try it. The hardest thing...
TV SeriesThe Guardian

Friends: the Reunion review – The One That Is a Nostalgia Fest and No More

There was never any real danger that Friends: the Reunion would let in too much light upon the magic that was created in 1994 and held, on average, 25 million US viewers a week in its thrall for the next decade. The special was intended to mark the launch of the US streaming service HBO Max (and as sand kicked in the face of their rival Netflix, from whom it has poached the entire 236-episode run). Although Covid delayed things, it was still never going to be anything other than a nostalgic celebration of times past-but-still-in-lucrative-syndication.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

James Corden shares update on Carpool Karaoke’s return

James Corden has updated fans about the anticipated return of his popular late-night segment, Carpool Karaoke. The Late Late Show host launched the skit – in which he drives around with famous musical guests singing their biggest hits – in 2015.Previous guests have included Lady Gaga, The Foo Fighters, Adele, Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Elton John, Ariana Grande, Madonna and Cardi B.Among the most memorable moments include McCartney taking Corden on a tour of Liverpool, and Wonder serenading Corden’s wife over the phone with a rendition of “I Just Called to Say I Love You”.Appearing in...
TV & VideosPopculture

Gabrielle Union's Story of Mistreatment on 'Friends' Set Resurfaces

It's pretty clear why Gabrielle Union wasn't seen in HBO Max's Friends reunion. An old clip of the actress has resurfaced in which she revealed she had a less than pleasant time on the set of the popular sitcom. While she doesn't specify who did her wrong, she claims she spent the week working on the show being talked down to by her co-workers. "That dual consciousness though is what prepares me to go then do an episode of Friends after being on City of Angels," she begins in the video, which was recorded on Oct. 19, 2017, during a Free Library of Philadelphia event..
TV & VideosHello Magazine

James Corden gives exciting update on Gavin and Stacey's return

James Corden has given a very promising update about the future of Gavin and Stacey - and we're delighted to hear it! The 2019 Christmas special ended up a major cliffhanger as (spoiler alert) Nessa proposes to Smithy, leaving viewers desperate to find out what his answer would have been.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Friends reunion: How to watch the show in the UK

The Friends cast have been teasing their reunion for months, and finally we know how we'll be able to watch it in the UK. Sky revealed the highly anticipated Friends: The Reunion will be available exclusively on Sky and NOW in the UK & Ireland. It'll land on demand from 8am on Thursday 27 May and on Sky One later that day at 8pm. Someone cancel all of our evening plans.
NFLBusiness Insider

NICE Announces Interactions Live 2021, the World’s Biggest CX Customer Conference of the Year, Featuring Tom Brady and Hosted by James Corden

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced Interactions Live, the world’s biggest customer experience-focused virtual event of the year. To be held on May 25-26, this next-gen event will provide best practices from leading brands and top marketing analysts to empower success in today’s constantly changing, digital reality. Event participants will learn how to create extraordinary customer and employee experiences using embedded AI everywhere and full digital fluency combined with driving CX agility across the organization. The event offers a wealth of informative sessions, interactive demos, live video chats with NICE experts, exciting keynote speakers and entertaining performing artists, showcasing content to suit every role and interest. Click here to learn more or register for the event.