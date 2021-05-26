Cancel
A year after Finals, Lakers and Heat set to play before fans

By TIM REYNOLDS, , Associated Press
Springfield News Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — On their respective ways to the NBA Finals last season, there was one important element missing for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. That changes for last year’s finalists on Thursday night, when the Lakers play host to Phoenix and the Heat return home to face Milwaukee in a pair of Round 1, Game 3 matchups. Those are two of the three games on Thursday’s slate, the other being Denver heading to Portland for a Game 3 contest.

