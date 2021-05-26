Foxwoods fully reopens, bringing back zipline, drive-in movies, pool parties and concerts
Foxwoods Resort Casino has fully reopened over the past few weeks and announced dozens of concerts and other events, as well as some minor changes. Foxwoods has renamed its two main theaters and added signs to dispel confusion, Monique Sebastian, Foxwoods’ vice president of entertainment and entertainment marketing, said. The 4,000-seat Grand Theater is now the Premiere Theater, and the 1,400-seat Fox Theater is now known as the Great Cedar Showroom.www.courant.com