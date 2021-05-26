Foxwoods fully reopens, bringing back zipline, drive-in movies, pool parties and concerts

We’ve been looking forward to it for so long, and suddenly it’s here: live concerts, happening in front of us, in concert halls, instead of on wretched little screens. The joy last night at Symphony Hall in Birmingham was palpable, but nevertheless it felt a touch muted. We were all in masks, and only one in three seats were occupied. And there was a touch of stunned disbelief in the air when conductor Edward Gardner told us the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra has gone more than 400 days without playing in front of an audience.