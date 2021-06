Hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have unfortunately increased since the start of the pandemic. In this episode of Celebrity Deep Dives, Tiffany Moon shares her experience with increased racial discrimination, and how her life has been affected as an Asian American anesthesiologist during the Coronavirus pandemic. She also lets us in on her journey to becoming a doctor, and what it means to be a First Generation Asian American. Stay tuned until the end when Tiffany Moon shares how we can work together to #StopAsianHate.