Exxon: At least 2 board members lose seats in climate fight

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XOM. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an inline rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.33.