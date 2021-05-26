ABB Donates $1M for Peak Innovation Center in Arkansas
(TNS) — ABB's NEMA motor division will support the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith with $1 million to use on advanced manufacturing equipment. The Peak Innovation Center, under construction at 5900 Painter Lane, is a regional partnership between Fort Smith Public Schools and the University of Arkansas — Fort Smith, supported by the voters of Barling and Fort Smith, as well as the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, and multiple local businesses.www.govtech.com