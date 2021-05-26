Hair Relaxers Won't Raise Black Women's Cancer Risk
WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Moderate use of hair relaxers doesn't increase a Black woman's risk of breast cancer, according to a new study. "While there is biologic plausibility that exposure to some components contained in hair relaxers might increase breast cancer risk, the evidence from epidemiologic studies to date continues to be inconsistent," said lead author Kimberly Bertrand, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at Boston University School of Medicine.www.webmd.com