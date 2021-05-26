Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Hair Relaxers Won't Raise Black Women's Cancer Risk

WebMD
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Moderate use of hair relaxers doesn't increase a Black woman's risk of breast cancer, according to a new study. "While there is biologic plausibility that exposure to some components contained in hair relaxers might increase breast cancer risk, the evidence from epidemiologic studies to date continues to be inconsistent," said lead author Kimberly Bertrand, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at Boston University School of Medicine.

www.webmd.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Black Women#Breast Cancer Risk#Hair Care#Cancer Care#Breast Health Care#Black Hair#Healthday News#Carcinogenesis#Hair Relaxers#White Women#Estrogens#Aggressive Subtypes#Black Woman#Hair Straighteners#Epidemiologic Studies#Biologic Plausibility#Lye Containing Products#Lead Author#Background Notes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Germline Pathogenic Variants in Cancer Susceptibility Genes in White Versus Black Women

There were no differences in the prevalence of germline pathogenic variants in white women versus Black women with breast cancer, according to a study. The results were published in JAMA Oncology. Data collection included multicenter, population-based studies in the Cancer Risk Estimates Related to Susceptibility consortium; white and Black patients...
Weight LossHouston Chronicle

Weight Loss Medicine's Importance Underscored by Heightened Risk for Endometrial Cancer Among Obese Young Women, says West Medical

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 04, 2021. A May 25 article on Oncology Learning Network reports on a new study that found women who are obese as young adults are at a higher risk for developing endometrial cancer. The article also notes that researchers found that obese women of Hispanic heritage experienced higher rates of endometrial cancer, but the exact nature of the link is currently unclear. Southern California-based weight loss center West Medical says these findings further underscore the value of treating obesity, though endometrial cancer is only one of many potentially life-threatening ailments that can develop because of excess weight.
Cancersciencecodex.com

Two-thirds of women don't meet criteria to discontinue cervical cancer screening

BOSTON - Current guidelines recommend stopping cervical cancer screening at age 65, but women over age 65 make up over one in five new cervical cancer diagnoses, and are twice as likely to die after a cervical cancer diagnosis compared to younger women. New research from Boston Medical Center found that fewer than one in three women aged 64 to 66 met the criteria to discontinue cervical cancer screening while looking at patients with both private insurance and from a safety-net hospital setting. Published in Gynecologic Oncology, researchers found that even among women with 10 years of continuous insurance coverage, 41.5 percent did not qualify to end screening and most women did not receive adequate screening in the ten years leading up to this important screening decision.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Prenatal Exposure to Ultrafine Particles Tied to Child Asthma

Last Updated: June 11, 2021. FRIDAY, June 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Prenatal ultrafine particle (UFP; <0.1 µm) exposure is associated with asthma development in children, according to a study published online May 20 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. Rosalind J. Wright, M.D., M.P.H., from...
Women's Healthajmc.com

Searching for Equity in Women’s Cancer Care, Home and Abroad

During the first day of the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, a discussion on disparities in women's cancer care highlighted challenges in the United States and overseas. From Botswana to Bangladesh to Alabama, disparities in care are a worldwide problem in for women with gynecological...
CancerWest Newsmagazine

Mushrooms may lower cancer risk

Mushrooms can be an afterthought at mealtime, often added as a last-minute ingredient to salads, sprinkled over pizzas or served as a side with steaks. But when they are eaten frequently, these vitamin- and antioxidant-rich vegetables may significantly lower your risk of cancer, according to a new study. A team...
Cancerufhealth.org

Understanding your risk for pancreatic cancer

In 2021 alone, an estimated 60,430 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the U.S., and nearly all will die from the disease. A pancreatic cancer diagnosis can bring a heightened level of anxiety as typically patients do not present with overt symptoms until the disease has progressed. With that said, it may be helpful for people to understand the risk factors for this disease.
Greenville, NCNewswise

New Study Finds Weight-Loss Surgery Beneficial to Those with Mild to Moderate Obesity

Newswise — NEWBERRY, FL – June 11, 2021 – Weight-loss surgery improves or resolves diseases including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure and can lead to significant and durable weight loss for many people, but the operation has largely been restricted to those with severe obesity, which means about 75 to 100 pounds overweight or a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or higher with an obesity-related disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

LDCT Lung Cancer Screening May ID Aortic Stenosis Risk

Using low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) to screen for aortic valve calcification during a lung cancer screening could identify those at risk for aortic stenosis, says new research published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Aortic stenosis is one of the most common valve disease problems and is characterized by the narrowing...
West Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Local survivor's 5K to raise funds for cancer research

West Oneonta resident and Unadilla native Kassie Nelligan is marking Cancer Survivor Month with a 5K walk Friday, June 18. Nelligan, 36, battled breast cancer last year. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer five days before my 35th birthday, in November,” she said. “There was no history of cancer in the family, so it definitely came as a shock to all of us. It was Stage 2, because it had spread to my lymph nodes. I did all my treatments down at Sloan Kettering in New Jersey: six rounds of chemo, three weeks apart; then a lumpectomy in New York City in May, right in the midst of the pandemic; then radiation up here with Bassett (for) six weeks, all summer, every day.
Women's Healthajmc.com

Baby Aspirin Is Enough to Protect the Heart, Study Finds

Results presented at American College of Cardiology show most patients prefer a smaller dose and are more likely to stick with it. Aspirin is the most common drug used after people have a heart attack, stroke, or bypass surgery, but until now doctors have not had clear evidence whether it’s best to give patients a low dose—the 81 mg “baby aspirin”—or a regular 325 mg dose.
Worldpainnewsnetwork.org

Acetaminophen Use by Pregnant Women Raises Risk of Autism or ADHD in Children

A large new study in Europe is adding to the growing body of evidence that the use acetaminophen (paracetamol) by pregnant women raises the risk of their children having autism or Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Researchers at the University of Barcelona followed nearly 74,000 mothers and their children in the...
Hair Careatoallinks.com

Four Causes of hair loss in Women

Losing some hair every day is natural on the whole. But in women, when you’re losing a lot of your hair, it can be much difficult to figure out what’s causing that loss. If you’ve detected your hair is falling out much than usual, looks thinner, or seems to be flourishing more slowly, here are some of the most common reasons you need to make out:
Cancergastroenterologyadvisor.com

SARS-CoV-2 Mortality Up for Patients With Active Cancer

HealthDay News — Patients with active cancer hospitalized with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are more likely to die, according to a study published online June 7 in Cancer. Chen Fu, M.D., from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, and colleagues examined records for...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

There Is No ‘Healthy Obesity,’ Study Finds

Last Updated: June 11, 2021. FRIDAY, June 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is no such thing as healthy obesity, a Scottish study reports. A normal metabolic profile doesn't mean an obese person is actually healthy, because he or she still has an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke and respiratory illness, University of Glasgow researchers explained.