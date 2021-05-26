Texas Woman Fired From Law Firm Job After Jumping Into Spider Monkey Exhibit To Feed Them Hot Cheetos

Does this woman not remember what happened to Harambe?

An El Paso, Texas, woman has lost her job and is facing potential criminal charges after she was caught on a viral video hopping into a spider monkey exhibit and attempting to feed the animals at the El Paso Zoo.

Lucy Rae, who worked as a legal assistant, was recently seen on the video wading through the water in the enclosure and feeding the spider monkeys Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The director of the zoo called Rae “stupid and lucky” that she was able to escape from the exhibit unharmed, saying that the spider monkeys could “take you to the ground if they wanted to.”

The zoo is also concerned about the monkeys, named Libby and Sunday, who have specialized diets which apparently don’t include hot Cheetos. The unapproved snacks could cause the monkeys to have stomach problems or bowel distress.

A zookeeper also added that invading their personal space takes a toll on the animals’ relationship with zoo employees:

“It takes years to build trust with these animals and for someone to come in there for five minutes for a video on Instagram or whatever just ruins years of work. It’s going to take a long time to get them back to where they were and training.”

Well Rae’s employer, an El Paso law firm, was also none too pleased about one of their employees going viral for something so stupid, and promptly issued a statement that they have released her from her job as a litigation assistant at their law firm.

Bad timing too, because apparently the zoo wants to press criminal charges so it sounds like she could use a good lawyer right now.

Once again, a case of somebody doing stupid shit for their five minutes of fame on social media. And she’s lucky she escaped with only losing her job.

I mean, has this woman never seen Talladega Nights? Does the phrase “I’m gonna come at you like a spider monkey” mean nothing to her?