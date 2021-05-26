Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Woman Fired From Law Firm Job After Jumping Into Spider Monkey Exhibit To Feed Them Hot Cheetos

By Aaron Ryan
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIWNs_0aCGML1I00

Does this woman not remember what happened to Harambe?

An El Paso, Texas, woman has lost her job and is facing potential criminal charges after she was caught on a viral video hopping into a spider monkey exhibit and attempting to feed the animals at the El Paso Zoo.

Lucy Rae, who worked as a legal assistant, was recently seen on the video wading through the water in the enclosure and feeding the spider monkeys Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The director of the zoo called Rae “stupid and lucky” that she was able to escape from the exhibit unharmed, saying that the spider monkeys could “take you to the ground if they wanted to.”

The zoo is also concerned about the monkeys, named Libby and Sunday, who have specialized diets which apparently don’t include hot Cheetos. The unapproved snacks could cause the monkeys to have stomach problems or bowel distress.

A zookeeper also added that invading their personal space takes a toll on the animals’ relationship with zoo employees:

“It takes years to build trust with these animals and for someone to come in there for five minutes for a video on Instagram or whatever just ruins years of work. It’s going to take a long time to get them back to where they were and training.”

Well Rae’s employer, an El Paso law firm, was also none too pleased about one of their employees going viral for something so stupid, and promptly issued a statement that they have released her from her job as a litigation assistant at their law firm.

Bad timing too, because apparently the zoo wants to press criminal charges so it sounds like she could use a good lawyer right now.

Once again, a case of somebody doing stupid shit for their five minutes of fame on social media. And she’s lucky she escaped with only losing her job.

I mean, has this woman never seen Talladega Nights? Does the phrase “I’m gonna come at you like a spider monkey” mean nothing to her?

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Cheetos#Monkeys#Spider Monkey#El Paso Zoo#Hot Video#Viral Video#El Paso Pd#Talladega Nights#Flamin#Stupid Shit#Zoo Employees#Stomach Problems#Nowthisnews#Bowel Distress#Criminal Charges#Diets#Firm#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Thousands Donated To Lady Who Had Blood Dripping From Her Ceiling

After an El Pasoan woman woke up to the horrifying nightmare of blood dripping from her ceiling, people across the country donated money to help her. An El Paso woman has gone viral after people across the country were shocked to hear her story of how she woke up to find blood dripping from her ceiling. The woman, Ana Cardenas, told KTSM she woke up last week to find blood dripping from her ceiling. The blood had dripped from her ceiling fan, which was on, and had been splattered onto her bed, walls, and even her face.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Busser returns $500 in cash dropped at west El Paso Village Inn restaurant

EL PASO, Texas -- When Steven Donnelly dropped $500 in cash at a west El Paso Village Inn, he didn't expect to get it back. "As soon as they brought the pie out, I got up and and went to pay and realized 'Holy cow!' I dropped my money!" recalled Donnelly. "I lost my money!" The post Busser returns $500 in cash dropped at west El Paso Village Inn restaurant appeared first on KVIA.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Southern New Mexico authorities rescued a group of over 20 hikers from El Paso early Monday after they became stranded while attempting to climb one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains. The 24 El Pasoans, who ranged in age from teens to mid-60s, got disoriented during Sunday The post 24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXKFOX 14

Donation made to EPCH by businesses run by two El Paso teens

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Two El Paso brothers who grew their business from the ground up, are giving something back to the Borderland. Drew and Jaime Frank run Kickpin’s in west El Paso. Their store and website are known for selling luxury shoes. The 17 and 18-year-old have even...
El Paso, TXkeranews.org

UTEP Students Celebrate Commencement On Both Sides Of The Border

Carmen Abril Chávez was bracing herself to attend University of Texas at El Paso commencement without her parents by her side. They live in Juárez and haven’t been able to cross into El Paso for more than a year, due to pandemic travel restrictions. In late March 2020, the U.S....
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

El Pasoan Filmed Insane Storm Invading Juarez and El Paso

A Reddit user recently shared some footage she captured of two different weather views in just one take. Reddit user Kitty9020 was the one who shared her footage of the crazy weather in El Paso. You can assume the woman was at Scenic Drive filming the difference in weather that separate parts of town were experiencing.