Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunnyside, WA

Sunnyside Sun begins 121st year

sunnysidesun.com
 7 days ago

The Sunnyside Sun is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. The first issue of the Sunnyside Sun newspaper was on May 24, 1901. This past Monday began the 121st year of your local newspaper. The Sunnyside Sun newspaper was started in May 1901. The Daily News newspaper was formed in...

www.sunnysidesun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#October#The Sunnyside Sun#The Daily News#The Daily Sun News#Sunnyside Sun Newspapers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunnyside, WA
Related
Sunnyside, WAYakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside COVID-19 community testing closed Sunday

COVID-19 testing at the Sunnyside Community Center is closed Sunday due to limited staffing. Testing is expected to resume Monday at 9 a.m., the Yakima Health District said in a press release Sunday. Individuals with prescheduled appointments can reschedule online at www.wacovid19.org/sunnysidetesting.
Washington StatePosted by
Mega 99.3

Filing Week Underway In Yakima County

Making it official. That's what a lot of potential future politicians are doing this week. It's candidate filing week in the state of Washington. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says filing is free for some but most will have to pay a fee. He says anyone running for a full time position will pay a filing fee that's equal to one percent of the salary.
Sunnyside, WAsunnysidesun.com

I Saw it in the Sun: May 12, 2021

May 14, 1931 – ‘S.H.S. Dance’ – The last high school dance of the year was held last Friday at the Parish Hall. The music was excellent and helped make the dance one of the nicest ever held by Sunny Hi. The Girls’ Club served refreshments during the intermission. The...
Mabton, WAsunnysidesun.com

City of Mabton Notice

City of Mabton Notice is hereby given that the City of Mabton Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on the City's Shoreline Master Program Update. This meeting will be held via Zoom with a link provided on the City's website, cityofmabton.com, at the regular scheduled meeting May 20, 2021 at 6pm.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Masks are unrealistic -- dangerous, even -- for sports

To the editor — To Miss Rodriguez from Sunnyside who wants kids to be masked while participating in sports, clearly you haven't tried to do anything more than a brisk walk while wearing a mask. Just two weeks ago an elite high school runner from Summit High School in Oregon collapsed during an 800-meter dash race from lack of oxygen while wearing a mask. I'm a four-time winner of the Clear Lake Half Marathon, I took second in the inaugural downtown Yakima mile. You can ask people from the Yakima Athletic Club, YMCA on 40th, or Planet Fitness on Summitview. I'm as fit they come, and I can't really do more than a hard-brisk walk with a mask without feeling my freaking diaphragm screaming. Asking our young adults to mask while participating in sports isn't just dumb, it's dangerous.