CT correction officer fired over anti-Muslim Facebook post

By Tara O'Neill
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Connecticut correction officer who was the subject of a complaint about an anti-Muslim meme he posted on social media in 2018 was terminated on Tuesday. In January, the Connecticut Chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations called for Anthony Marlak’s firing in connection with a meme he posted on Facebook in 2018 that showed five Men hanging from nooses with the caption, “Islamic Wind Chimes.” Marlak added the comment, “Think I found the best meme on the planet!”

