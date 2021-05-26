Nearly 10% of Young People Identify as ‘Gender-Diverse’ in New Study — 5 Times the Previous National Estimate
Traditional estimates project that roughly 2% of teenagers — and the population as a whole — identify as gender-diverse, but a new study in Pittsburgh places that number at least five times higher, saying that nearly 10% of teens admit to having some form of nontraditional gender identity. If the stats from this new study hold true across the nation, then the number of individuals who consider themselves transgender, nonbinary, genderqueer, or who identify outside traditional gender norms could be vastly higher than previously thought.www.diversityinc.com