As Iran nuclear talks resume, U.S. hopes for a deal rise

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) once again accuses Iran of a lack of transparency. According to a report leaked to the press on Monday, Tehran has not explained the origin of the enriched uranium traces found at various sites with no stated connection to its atomic program. That attitude goes hand in hand with his participation in the Vienna negotiations to reactivate the 2015 nuclear agreement. Diplomatic sources admit that the continuous tug of war is part of the game, although they warn that time is ticking. If it does not cooperate, it will make it difficult to return to the pact signed in 2015 by the five members of the United Nations Security Council -China, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Russia-, Germany and the European Union and of which the United States, under the presidency of Donald Trump, left in 2018.