Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County, Florida, has long faced criticism for its strict dress-code policy, which parents and students say is enforced inconsistently and unfairly against female students. Earlier this year, the school made headlines after administrators issued 31 citations for infractions of the policy in a single day. Some of the girls were asked to lift their arms to see if their shirts raised to expose their stomach; one student told a local outlet that a male teacher instructed her to remove her zip-up jacket in front of other staff and students because he seemingly considered her sports bra to be in violation of the school’s code.