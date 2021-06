You wouldn’t know it by his 66 points in 56 games, but Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane played through a nagging injury all season. According to NBC Sports’ Charlie Roumeliotis, Kane disclosed in his exit interview that he had been dealing with an “issue” since before the 2020 playoff bubble. He opted to persevere through the pain of the undisclosed injury and it seems that was the right choice. Kane remarked that he does not need off-season surgery, nor will he miss time in his summer training. Instead, Kane believes that he will merely focus on more off-ice work in the off-season.