TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we all attempt to return to some semblance of a “normal” life, one lingering after effect of the pandemic is a shortage of lifeguards!. According to Mark Harrison, Aquatic Supervisor for Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, “There has been a national shortage of qualified lifeguards for years but with COVID all lifeguard training had to stop for over a year. We are training lifeguards again now but there is still a need not only in Alabama but nationwide.”