Galveston, TX

Deadliest natural disaster in US history hit Galveston in 1900, forever changing hurricane preparedness

12newsnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALVESTON, Texas — The Great Storm of 1900 got its name because back then they didn't name hurricanes and this one was like nothing before it and nothing after it. Scientists at that time didn't believe a catastrophic cyclone could form near Galveston because of how shallow the continental shelf is. Until September 8, 1900 proved that theory wrong when a category four hurricane slammed Galveston.

www.12newsnow.com
