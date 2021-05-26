Deadliest natural disaster in US history hit Galveston in 1900, forever changing hurricane preparedness

More than 80 police officers were scheduled overtime to keep the peace, and emergency services had 8 ambulances and a helicopter on standby. Nestled on the edge of the Bolivar Peninsula on Galveston Bay in south Texas, Crystal Beach is typically a lovely beach town, but the annual Go Topless Jeep weekend brings out thousands of revelers eager to let their partying flags fly. It's surely a ton of fun but there are some who are trying to do the most and causing big problems for the rest of the beachgoers.