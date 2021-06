NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms was a big fan of former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond prior to the 2021 National Football League draft, rating him as one of the top five signal callers in the event and ahead of two first rounders, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance. Mond wound up going in the third round to the Minnesota Vikings and behind six other quarterbacks (five of them being taken in the first round alone). It was a controversial take in some quarters but it's one that Simms hasn't backed off of since the draft. He went on The Dan Patrick Show last week and discussed what he thinks that makes Mond better than most of his peers that went ahead of him and he uses another selection made outside of the first round to drive home his point.