Richmond, VA

Owen Suter’s Mt. Vernon Furniture Collection

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. -- Owen Suter of Owen Suter’s Fine Furniture shares some of the details and history behind their latest collaboration honoring the history and legacy of Mount Vernon. Owen Suter’s Fine Furniture is located at 4408 West Broad Street in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-359-9569. Read more about it in the current issue of R•Home magazine. Find R•Home magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.

Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Try Plexaderm’s 10 Min Challenge

RICHMOND, Va. -- Want to improve your appearance this spring? Lifestyle consultant Scott DeFalco stopped by Virginia This Morning and let us in on his secret to tightening and erasing the look of under eye bags and wrinkles instantly with Plexaderm. As part of a Virginia This Morning special, viewers...
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Tier 7 Eatery’s ‘Surf and Turf’ Burger

RICHMOND, Va. -- Time to head to the grill! Today, owner of Tier 7 Eatery, Tierra Terrell joins the show live to share her take on a surf and turf burger you can make in your home kitchen or on the grill, The Wave Burger. Visit the Tier 7 website for information on their food truck and catering opportunities.
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Millie’s Mother’s Day in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Millie shared her Mother’s Day adventure with her family with us! Tammi’s roses are looking great in her front yard and Carolyn baked a delicious red velvet cake topped with an orchid blossom. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

Historic Linden Row outlier begins new chapter as apartments

After years in the shadow of Linden Row Inn, the last of the original Linden Row homes not included in the hotel is getting ready to be reintroduced to society. Douglas Development is finishing up an apartment conversion of the house at 114 E. Franklin St., the easternmost of the mid-19th century rowhomes that make up the historic Linden Row block.
Richmond, VANBC12

Dept. of Wildlife Resources to host ‘Run for the Wild’ 5K/walk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resouces will host its “Run for the Wild” 5K/walk in May. The virtual running event will support the DWR’s mission to ensure wildlife has a healthy place to live and thrive in Virginia. Proceeds will benefit the Restore the Wild initiative...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Henrico County, VArichmondmagazine.com

Henrico’s Moon Shot

In a 2019 state of the county address, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas laid out an audacious principle that has guided the county for years. He recalled President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 challenge to the nation to put a man on the moon: “Not because it was easy, but because it was hard.
Richmond, VANBC12

Richmond schools to hold graduations at The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will hold its Class of 2021 graduations at The Diamond baseball stadium, the district announced Wednesday. Superintendent Jason Kamras announced the decision on social media:. The in-person graduation ceremonies will include COVID-19 precautions and guidelines. Additional details regarding the 2021 graduation ceremony are...