2020 Record: 2-4 The Boilermakers picked up two quick wins on the season over Iowa and Illinois, then faced a cancelation for a road trip to Wisconsin in the third week of the Big Ten season. Following that, it was four-straight losses, the closest of which was a 34-31 loss at Minnesota on Nov. 20. Purdue closed out the season with two-straight weeks of cancelations for the Old Oaken Bucket game against Indiana due to COVID-19 issues among the two programs.