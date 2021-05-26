Cancel
Warren County Victim Loses Nearly $5K In Online Puppy Sale Scam, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
Hackettstown Police Department Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police via Facebook

An online puppy purchase went wrong for a Warren County resident who ended up losing nearly $5,000 in a scam, police said.

The victim saw an online ad for a Golden Retriever puppy and provided $300 as a deposit over Zelle after contacting the owner, Hackettstown Police said in a Wednesday press release.

The victim was then given a tracking number for Blue Sky delivery service and told that the puppy was on its way, police said.

However, the victim was later contacted by someone identifying themselves as David Freight who advised that the buyer needed to purchase a thermal electronic crate due to the puppy’s age.

“This required a $1,550.00 payment that would be refunded at time of delivery,” police said.

But it didn’t end there — the victim subsequently handed over $2,200 insurance fee and a $900 payment for various vaccines prior to flying, according to police.

Finally, after being told that the puppy had arrived at Newark Airport, the victim refused to pay when asked for an extra $1,200 because the puppy never showed up.

The victim ultimately lost $4,950, police said.

Victims of similar scams are urged to file a complaint at ftc.gov/complaint.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

