LUBBOCK, Texas – The No. 5 Texas Tech baseball team enters the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship as the No. 3 seed and will square off with Baylor in the first round. The Red Raiders (35-13; 14-10) will take on the Bears (31-18; 11-13) on Wednesday, May 26, at 9 a.m., as the first game of the day. It's the lone first-round game to air on ESPNU.