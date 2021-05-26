Three up, three down: FSU baseball blown out by Duke in ACC Tournament
No. 23 Florida State baseball (29-22, 20-17 ACC) was blown out by Duke in the ACC Tournament by a score of 12-1 today. Duke jumped on the Seminoles early with a five-run first inning and never looked back. The Blue Devils posted crooked numbers in three separate games. At the plate, the Seminoles produced just four hits and one walk. On the mound, the Seminoles allowed 12 hits and eight walks. In the field, FSU made two errors. The Seminoles will end their ACC Tournament on Friday against Miami at 3:00 PM.www.tomahawknation.com