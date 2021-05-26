NFL sets roster cut-down dates for the 2021 season
The 2020 NFL season brought a lot of things which were different from the previous years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. With all organized team activities being virtual and training camps occurring at team facilities, another casualty of the pandemic was training camp rosters. With no preseason games, the NFL made the requirement for teams to only carry 80 players rather than the standard and 90 unless they broke up their practices to multiple facilities.