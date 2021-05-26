NFL sets roster cut-down dates for the 2021 season

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) - Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports. The New Orleans Saints have been fortunate to have one of the best offensive lines in the league and that should continue in 2021. The Saints need to look into extending at least one of Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk (if not both) prior to the beginning of the season because the importance of having solid bookends can’t be understated (just ask the Chiefs).