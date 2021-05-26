Villarreal vs Manchester United: Europa League Final Gamethread

Unai Emery did not pick the side I would have chosen for the Europa League Final... but then again, when does Unai Emery ever pick the side we think he should, and yet here we are. As soon as the man was hired for Villarreal I think we all had in the back of our minds that making it to this match was a possibility, and yet it still seems surreal that we are here at the end of year one. Our opponents are richer, but we are wiser, and there is experience on the pitch and in the dugout in big matches for us. Most important of all, this game means much more to us than it does to them, and desire and passion are massive parts of football.