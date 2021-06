The one thing horse racing can always use to keep the public interested is a rivalry. It may have discovered one Monday in the Grade 1 $300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup. Royal Ship and Country Grammer, who finished a tight 1-2 in the Grade 2 Californian on April 17, put on a repeat performance in the Gold Cup. Only this time it was Country Grammer winning by a head to make up for the neck loss he had in the Californian.