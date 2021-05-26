Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON...WEST CENTRAL WARREN AND CENTRAL HERKIMER COUNTIES At 236 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Newcomb to near Indian Lake to 8 miles north of Stratford, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Indian Lake, Speculator, Ohio, Lake Pleasant, Poland, Cold Brook, Blue Mountain Lake, Lake Eaton Campground, Lake Durant Campground, Lewey Lake Campground, Moffitt Beach Campground, Russia, Long Lake, Eagle Nest, Nobleboro, Perkins Clearing, Clockmill Corners, Deerland, Piseco and Wilmurt Corners. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, NY
City
Indian Lake, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
City
Long Lake, NY
City
Cold Brook, NY
City
Blue Mountain Lake, NY
State
Ohio State
County
Hamilton County, NY
City
Poland, NY
City
Newcomb, NY
City
Lake Pleasant, NY
City
Speculator, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Cold Weather#Weather Radar#East Lake#Eagle Nest#Severe Thunderstorms#Central Hamilton#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity#Expect Wind Damage#Hail Damage#Ground Lightning#Lake Eaton Campground#Lake Durant Campground#Quarter Size Hail#Moffitt Beach Campground#Russia#Nobleboro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Poland
News Break
NWS
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Sri Lanka readies for oil spill from sunken cargo ship

Sri Lanka on Thursday readied for the possibility of an oil spill after a cargo ship laden with chemicals sank off its western coast. The Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl, carrying 1,486 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid along with other chemicals and cosmetics, was anchored off the port city of Negombo when a fire erupted onboard after an explosion on May 20.
Personal FinancePosted by
CBS News

Ally Bank scraps overdraft fees for all customers, citing racial impact

Customers at Ally Bank will no longer be charged a $25 overdraft fee no matter what type of account they hold, the company said Wednesday. In announcing the new policy, Ally said fees for insufficient funds disproportionately harm low-income households living paycheck to paycheck as well as Black and Hispanic families. Ally, an online bank and unit of publicly held Ally Financial, joins Discover as one of the few banks that no longer charge overdraft fees.