Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Herkimer, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hamilton; Herkimer; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON...WEST CENTRAL WARREN AND CENTRAL HERKIMER COUNTIES At 236 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Newcomb to near Indian Lake to 8 miles north of Stratford, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Indian Lake, Speculator, Ohio, Lake Pleasant, Poland, Cold Brook, Blue Mountain Lake, Lake Eaton Campground, Lake Durant Campground, Lewey Lake Campground, Moffitt Beach Campground, Russia, Long Lake, Eagle Nest, Nobleboro, Perkins Clearing, Clockmill Corners, Deerland, Piseco and Wilmurt Corners. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH