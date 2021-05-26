Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Herkimer, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hamilton; Herkimer; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON...WEST CENTRAL WARREN AND CENTRAL HERKIMER COUNTIES At 236 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Newcomb to near Indian Lake to 8 miles north of Stratford, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Indian Lake, Speculator, Ohio, Lake Pleasant, Poland, Cold Brook, Blue Mountain Lake, Lake Eaton Campground, Lake Durant Campground, Lewey Lake Campground, Moffitt Beach Campground, Russia, Long Lake, Eagle Nest, Nobleboro, Perkins Clearing, Clockmill Corners, Deerland, Piseco and Wilmurt Corners. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, NY
City
Indian Lake, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
City
Cold Brook, NY
City
Long Lake, NY
City
Blue Mountain Lake, NY
County
Herkimer County, NY
State
Ohio State
County
Hamilton County, NY
City
Poland, NY
City
Newcomb, NY
County
Warren County, NY
City
Stratford, NY
City
Lake Pleasant, NY
City
Speculator, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#East Lake#Eagle Nest#Central Hamilton#Hail Damage#Lake Eaton Campground#Lake Durant Campground#Expect Wind Damage#Ground Lightning#Quarter Size Hail#Severe Certainty#Russia#Nobleboro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Poland
News Break
NWS
Related
Fulton County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Rensselaer, Montgomery, Northern Washington, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer; Montgomery; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Vermont, the northern Berkshires of western Massachusetts and the Mohawk and Schoharie valleys, eastern Catskills, northern Taconics and Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Saratoga County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Saratoga, Southeast Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southeast Warren FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 34 and 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Saratoga and Southeast Warren Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Greene County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Schoharie, Southern Herkimer, Western Greene, Western Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Schoharie; Southern Herkimer; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties at and above 2000 feet. In New York, Southern Herkimer, Schoharie, Western Greene and Western Ulster Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cover or bring in sensitive outdoor vegetation.