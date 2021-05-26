Eddie Tries to Prove Something to Katherine in ‘Not Alone’
Eddie wants to prove something to Katherine in ‘Not Alone’. Last time on A Million Little Things, Gary and Darcy agreed to watch Theo for a bit. Eddie and Katherine were seeing a therapist to help them figure out the best way to tell their son about the divorce. While Theo was talking to Liam, they ended up letting a big secret out. Meanwhile Sophie was home and she was still healing from what had happened to her. She went to MMI to talk to a faculty member, and ended up learning something shocking about a previous student there. As this episode came to a close Sophie came to a huge realization about this student. Now Eddie tries to prove something to Katherine in ‘Not Alone’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.goodmenproject.com