Eddie Tries to Prove Something to Katherine in ‘Not Alone’

One thing about your rear being on the back side of your body is that you don't really get to look at it all that often. For months upon months, I got away with ignoring one of the more tangible effects of the stay-in-place COVID lifestyle. The fit of my pants felt different, but they still buttoned up so I told myself that I was just getting used to wearing sweats ninety-nine percent of the time and imagining things. Finally, though, I turned around in front of the mirror and faced the facts. Ah yes. My backside was no cartoon peach. It reminded me more of the dejected face emoji (😞 ), whose downcast eyes perfectly illustrated my collapsing cheeks.