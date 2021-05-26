Workhorse stock struggles amid Lordstown woes

Shares of clean energy companies, including electric vehicle names, have been surging the past month. The moves reversed an extended downtrend as the sector went out of favor with investors earlier this year. Today, shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) jumped almost 20% before paring those gains to 6.7% as of 12:40 p.m. EDT. XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) is another name down sharply this year. But today it jumped 10% before settling to a gain of 5.8%. Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), however, completely lost early gains and were down 3.6%.