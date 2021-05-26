Cancel
Workhorse stock struggles amid Lordstown woes

By Steve Watkins
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 8 days ago
Greater Cincinnati-based electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc. is struggling again as its production lags and prospects worsen for a company in which it owns a stake.

