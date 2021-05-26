Cancel
Charities

SONIC Drive-In donates to local area teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month includes Mrs. Ann at Joaquin JHS

lightandchampion.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSONIC Drive-In donates to local area teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month. America's Drive-In thanked public school teachers by donating $1.5 million to requests for learning supplies across the country. OKLAHOMA CITY (May 25, 2021) - To honor the creative efforts teachers have made to maneuver their ever-shifting learning environments and...

www.lightandchampion.com
State
Texas State
