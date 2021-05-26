PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Wonewoc-Center, Royall finish off sweeps; Necedah, New Lisbon both fall
The Necedah softball team couldn’t keep its momentum on Monday as the Cardinals faded in a 10-3 loss to Brookwood in a road Scenic Bluffs Conference game. Taylor Anderson and Hailee Horak accounted for the two Necedah hits, while Anderson struck out eight and allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and two walks in the complete game loss. Necedah started strong, scoring first on an Anderson RBI single in the top of the first inning.www.wiscnews.com