Columbus, OH

Board approves more than $78M to support health, safety and security of Ohioans

By Mahoning Matters staff
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 7 days ago
COLUMBUS — The state Controlling Board this week approved more than $78 million to support Ohio agencies. More than $7 million in CARES Act funds were allocated. The assistance from the federal government will enhance the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections’ COVID-19 testing and contact tracing and pay DRC employees a hazardous duty supplement. Additionally, the CARES Act funding will provide support for Ohio’s National Guard and State Defense Force members who are supporting the state’s COVID-19 response.

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

