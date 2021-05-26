Board approves more than $78M to support health, safety and security of Ohioans
COLUMBUS — The state Controlling Board this week approved more than $78 million to support Ohio agencies. More than $7 million in CARES Act funds were allocated. The assistance from the federal government will enhance the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections’ COVID-19 testing and contact tracing and pay DRC employees a hazardous duty supplement. Additionally, the CARES Act funding will provide support for Ohio’s National Guard and State Defense Force members who are supporting the state’s COVID-19 response.www.mahoningmatters.com