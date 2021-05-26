Board approves more than $78M to support health, safety and security of Ohioans

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It's Thursday, June 3, 2021, and yet again, I am not a millionaire. But I’m vaccinated and I have my health, so there’s that. I also have my wits about me and common sense. Oh, and I have empathy. Remember empathy? Charles M. Blow, the New York Times op-ed columnist, famously said: "One doesn’t have to operate with great malice to do great harm. The absence of empathy and understanding are sufficient."