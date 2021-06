Using this simple technique for filling text with an image, you can create unique textual designs in Microsoft Word. Here's how. Microsoft Word isn't a desktop publishing app, but it has a lot of design features that anyone can use to create professional looking documents, flyers, brochures and more. For instance, when you have a fun message, you might try filling text with an image. Doing so lets you create unique content with an eye toward design, instead of ordinary text. In this article, I'll show you how to use a SmartArt text shape to achieve this look—text filled with an image.