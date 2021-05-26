Cancel
Science

This is the Highest-Ever Resolution Photo of Atoms

By Jaron Schneider
petapixel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018, Cornell researchers built a high-powered detector that set a world record for the highest resolution state of the art electron microscope which, at the time, tripled the previous resolution it could capture. Now, they’ve beaten their own record by a factor of two. Cornell University’s David Nutt writes...

petapixel.com
Sciencearxiv.org

Measuring densities of cold atomic clouds smaller than the resolution limit

Andrea Litvinov, Pierre Bataille, Etienne Maréchal, Paolo Pedri, Olivier Gorceix, Martin Robert-de-Saint-Vincent, Bruno Laburthe-Tolra. We propose and demonstrate an experimental method to measure by absorption imaging the size and local column density of a cloud of atoms, even when its smallest dimension is smaller than the resolution of the imaging system. To do this, we take advantage of the fact that, for a given total number of atoms, a smaller and denser cloud scatters less photons when the gas is optically thick. The method relies on making an ansatz on the cloud shape along the unresolved dimension(s), and on providing an additional information such as the total number of atoms. We demonstrate the method on in-situ absorption images of quasi-1D 87Sr Fermi gases. We find significant non-linear corrections to the estimated size and local density of the cloud compared to a standard analysis. This allows us to recover an un-distorted longitudinal density profile, and to measure transverse sizes as small as one fourth of our imaging resolution. The ultimate limit of our method is the wavelength that is used for imaging.
Sciencearxiv.org

Optimal Atomic Quantum Sensing using EIT Readout

Quantum sensors offer the capability to reach unprecedented precision by utilizing large quantities of identical atoms and resolving signals down to the standard quantum limit (SQL) governed by individual wave-function collapse. The ability to achieve quantum-limited sensing depends on the interrogation method. We derive the optimum sensitivity of a three-level quantum sensor based on electromagnetically-induced transparency (EIT) or, more generally, coherent spectroscopy, and compare this to the SQL while allowing for strong probing fields, thermal broadening, and large optical depth. We derive the optimal laser intensities and optical depth, providing specific guidelines for sensitive operation under common experimental conditions. Clear boundaries of performance are established, revealing that ladder-EIT can not achieve the SQL due to unavoidable associated absorption loss. This work is particularly relevant for emerging electric-field sensors that rely on EIT spectroscopy of Rydberg states.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Imaging atomically thin films using neutral atom microscopy

Imaging surfaces using low energy neutral atom scattering is a relatively recent development in the field of microscopy. In this work, using a collimated beam of He atoms (incidence energy 65 meV) as an incident probe, we demonstrate that thin MoS$_2$ films up to a single monolayer on SiO$_2$/Si substrate can be successfully imaged. MoS$_2$ films were prepared using chemical vapour deposition and their thickness was characterized using Raman spectroscopy. Atom scattering based images show that the specular scattered He flux from MoS$_2$ films is consistently larger than that arising from underlying SiO$_2$/Si substrate. Further investigations using Kr beam (incidence energy 450 meV) as a probe suggest underlying surface roughness to be the likely reason behind contrast patterns observed. We also discuss other possibilities for contrast generation along with experimental strategies to understand them better.
ChemistryNewswise

Chemistryarxiv.org

Atomic Transition Probabilities of Neutral Calcium

The goals of this study are 1) to test the best theoretical transition probabilities for Ca I (a relatively light alkaline earth spectrum) from a modern ab initio calculation using configuration interaction plus many body perturbation theory against the best modern experimental transition probabilities, and 2) to produce as accurate and comprehensive a line list of Ca I transition probabilities as is currently possible based on this comparison. We report new Ca I radiative lifetime measurements from a laser-induced fluorescence (LIF) experiment and new emission branching fraction measurements from a 0.5 m focal length grating spectrometer with a detector array. We combine these data for upper levels that have both a new lifetime and new branching fractions to report log(gf)s for two multiplets consisting of nine transitions. Detailed comparisons are made between theory and experiment, including the measurements reported herein and a selected set of previously published experimental transition probabilities. We find that modern theory compares favorably to experimental measurements in most instances where such data exist. A final list of 202 recommended transition probabilities is presented, which covers lines of Ca I with wavelengths ranging from 2200 - 10,000 Angstroms. These are mostly selected from theory, but are augmented with high quality experimental measurements from this work and from the literature. The recommended transition probabilities are used in a redetermination of the Ca abundance in the Sun and in the metal-poor star HD 84937.
Sciencearxiv.org

Optimal State Choice for Rydberg Atom Microwave Sensors

Rydberg electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) enables realization of atom-based SI-traceable microwave (MW) sensing, imaging and communication devices by exploiting the strong microwave electric dipole coupling of highly excited Rydberg states. Essential to the development of robust devices is a careful characterization of sensor performance and systematic uncertainties. In this work we present a comparison of microwave-induced EIT splitting in a cesium atomic vapor for four possible Rydberg couplings $65S_{1/2}\rightarrow 65P_{1/2}$, $66S_{1/2}\rightarrow 66P_{3/2}$, $79D_{5/2}\rightarrow 81P_{3/2}$ and $62D_{5/2}\rightarrow 60F_{5/2,7/2}$ at microwave transition frequencies around 13 GHz. Our work highlights the impact of multi-photon couplings to neighboring Rydberg states in breaking both the symmetry and linearity of the observed splitting, with excellent agreement between experimental observations and a theoretical model accounting for multi-photon couplings. We identify an optimal angular state choice for robust microwave measurements, as well as demonstrating a new regime in which microwave polarization can be measured.
Chemistrysciencecodex.com

Engineering matter at the atomic level

As devices continue to be built on an increasingly small scale, scientists are looking toward developing ways to engineer materials at the atomic level. In a breakthrough that will contribute to this, published in Nature Communications, researchers from the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research and RIKEN Center for Advanced Photonics, along with collaborators, have developed a way to use a "dry transfer technique"--a technique that uses no solvent--to position optical quality carbon nanotubes in a precise way.
PhysicsScience Now

Electron ptychography achieves atomic-resolution limits set by lattice vibrations

You are currently viewing the abstract. Transmission electron microscopes use electrons with wavelengths of a few picometers, potentially capable of imaging individual atoms in solids at a resolution ultimately set by the intrinsic size of an atom. However, owing to lens aberrations and multiple scattering of electrons in the sample, the image resolution is reduced by a factor of 3 to 10. By inversely solving the multiple scattering problem and overcoming the electron-probe aberrations using electron ptychography, we demonstrate an instrumental blurring of less than 20 picometers and a linear phase response in thick samples. The measured widths of atomic columns are limited by thermal fluctuations of the atoms. Our method is also capable of locating embedded atomic dopant atoms in all three dimensions with subnanometer precision from only a single projection measurement.
Sciencetecheblog.com

ChemistryEurekAlert

Scientists to present new findings on atoms, molecules, and optics

Tuesday, May 25, 2021--Physicists will share work on atoms, simple molecules, electrons, and light--and how they all interact--during the 52nd Annual Meeting of the American Physical Society Division of Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics (DAMOP). Held May 31 through June 4, 2021, the virtual meeting features subjects ranging from the...
PhysicsPhysics World

Subradiance stores light in dense atomic clouds

Subradiance, whereby excited atoms decay more slowly than usual, has been spotted in a dense atomic cloud for the first time. Giovanni Ferioli and colleagues at the University of Paris-Saclay prepared longer-lived “subradiant” atomic states using optical tweezers and laser pulses. With further improvements their technique could have applications in optics and quantum computing.
Physicsnanowerk.com

Green light on gold atoms

(Nanowerk News) Because individual atoms or molecules are 100 to 1000 times smaller than the wavelength of visible light, it is notoriously difficult to collect information about their dynamics, especially when they are embedded within larger structures. In an effort to circumvent this limitation, researchers are engineering metallic nano-antennas that...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Contention Resolution with Predictions

In this paper, we consider contention resolution algorithms that are augmented with predictions about the network. We begin by studying the natural setup in which the algorithm is provided a distribution defined over the possible network sizes that predicts the likelihood of each size occurring. The goal is to leverage the predictive power of this distribution to improve on worst-case time complexity bounds. Using a novel connection between contention resolution and information theory, we prove lower bounds on the expected time complexity with respect to the Shannon entropy of the corresponding network size random variable, for both the collision detection and no collision detection assumptions. We then analyze upper bounds for these settings, assuming now that the distribution provided as input might differ from the actual distribution generating network sizes. We express their performance with respect to both entropy and the statistical divergence between the two distributions -- allowing us to quantify the cost of poor predictions. Finally, we turn our attention to the related perfect advice setting, parameterized with a length $b\geq 0$, in which all active processes in a given execution are provided the best possible $b$ bits of information about their network. We provide tight bounds on the speed-up possible with respect to $b$ for deterministic and randomized algorithms, with and without collision detection. These bounds provide a fundamental limit on the maximum power that can be provided by any predictive model with a bounded output size.
AstronomyNature.com

Photon bubble turbulence in cold atom gases

Turbulent radiation flow is commonplace in systems with strong, incoherent, light-matter interactions. In astrophysical contexts, photon bubble turbulence is considered a key mechanism behind enhanced radiation transport, and its importance has been widely asserted for a variety of high energy objects such as accretion disks and massive stars. Here, we show that analogous conditions to those of dense astrophysical objects can be obtained in large clouds of cold atoms, prepared in a laser-cooling experiment, driven close to a sharp electronic resonance. By accessing the spatially-resolved atom density, we are able to identify a photon bubble instability and the resulting regime of photon bubble turbulence. We also develop a theoretical model describing the coupled dynamics of both photon and atom gases, which accurately describes the statistical properties of the turbulent regime. This study thus opens the possibility of simulating radiation-dominated astrophysical systems in cold atom experiments.
SciencePhys.org

Recruiting bacteria to build catalysts atom by atom

Exploiting the unusual metal-reducing ability of the iron-breathing bacterium Geobacter sulfurreducens, KAUST researchers have demonstrated a cheap and reliable way to synthesize highly active single-atom catalysts. The innovation, which could dramatically improve the efficiency and cost of hydrogen production from water, highlights the role nature can play in the search for new energy systems.
ScienceScience Daily

Scientists overhear two atoms chatting

How materials behave depends on the interactions between countless atoms. You could see this as a giant group chat in which atoms are continuously exchanging quantum information. Researchers from Delft University of Technology in collaboration with RWTH Aachen University and the Research Center Jülich have now been able to intercept a chat between two atoms. They present their findings in Science on 28 May.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Carbon Nanotube Breakthrough: Engineering Matter at the Atomic Level

As devices continue to be built on an increasingly small scale, scientists are looking toward developing ways to engineer materials at the atomic level. In a breakthrough that will contribute to this, published in Nature Communications, researchers from the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research and RIKEN Center for Advanced Photonics, along with collaborators, have developed a way to use a “dry transfer technique” — a technique that uses no solvent — to position optical quality carbon nanotubes in a precise way.
Physicsarxiv.org

Ultradilute quantum liquid of dipolar atoms in a bilayer

We show that ultradilute quantum liquids can be formed with ultracold bosonic dipolar atoms in a bilayer geometry. Contrary to previous realizations of ultradilute liquids, there is no need of stabilizing the system with an additional repulsive short-range potential. The advantage of the proposed system is that dipolar interactions on their own are sufficient for creation of a self-bound state and no additional short-range potential is needed for the stabilization. We perform quantum Monte Carlo simulations and find a rich ground state phase diagram that contains quantum phase transitions between liquid, solid, atomic gas, and molecular gas phases. The stabilization mechanism of the liquid phase is consistent with the microscopic scenario in which the effective dimer-dimer attraction is balanced by an effective three-dimer repulsion. The equilibrium density of the liquid, which is extremely small, can be controlled by the interlayer distance. From the equation of state, we extract the spinodal density, below which the homogeneous system breaks into droplets. Our results offer a new example of a two-dimensional interacting dipolar liquid in a clean and highly controllable setup.
ChemistryGizmodo

Physicists Caught Two Atoms 'Talking' to Each Other

A team of physicists in the Netherlands and Germany recently placed a bunch of titanium atoms under a scanning tunneling microscope. Those atoms were in constant, quiet interaction with each other through the directions of their spins. In a clever feat, the researchers were able to home in on a single pair of atoms, zapping one with an electric current in order to flip its spin. They then measured the reaction of its partner.