Letter: Fighting against climate orthodoxy

ncadvertiser.com
 8 days ago

The current orthodoxy about climate change (or global warming) has become something that cannot be denied. So much so that our esteemed politicians feel a need to respond with sweeping laws and regulations to deal with the coming disaster. History shows us that orthodoxy restrains, to extremes, many truths. Copernicus...

www.ncadvertiser.com
Environmentbikepacking.com

Velocio’s 2021 UNITY Project: Fighting for Climate Action

Velocio recently announced their 2021 UNITY Project, through which they’re supporting three non-profit groups that are focused on climate change. Learn more about the 2021 Velocio UNITY jersey and how you can purchase one to contribute to the fight for climate action here…. Continuing a mission they started back in...
Advocacynny360.com

Teens are winning climate fights — one court case at a time

Whatsapp chat rooms and Telegram channels across Germany lit up in the early hours of April 29. Young people frantically exchanged messages in a tone that went from disbelief to surprise to euphoria. The country’s highest court had just ruled that the government’s 2019 climate law was incompatible with fundamental...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Can We Fight Climate Change by Just Electrifying Everything?

Saul Griffith describes himself as "an inventor and entrepreneur but was trained as an engineer." He is co-founder and chief scientist of Rewiring America, an organization with the mission to do what it says in its name: to fight climate change by electrifying America's households. In his book of the...
Energy IndustryThe Daily News Online

Letter: The time for climate debate is over

According to the International Energy Agency’s May 18 announcement, in order to prevent irrevocable climate damage to our planet, new investment in oil and gas infrastructure must end today, and the sale of gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles must end by 2035. That announcement should resonate in our state legislature and in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, as should the powerful image of President Joe Biden taking an electric version of Ford’s iconic F-150 pickup for a spin at the Dearborn plant.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Billions, not billionaires against climate change

Growing up, billionaires were a source of inspiration for me seemingly by default. After all, for a child, why wouldn’t they be? Hardworking and often self-made, they seemed like the embodiment of the American dream, akin to real-life heroes. Little did I know, however, that such adoration of the affluent...
ScienceFinger Lakes Times

LETTER: When it comes to climate science, it is never settled

When it comes to climate science, it is never settled. A recent column by Jim Bobreski got me thinking about way back when I was a college student, majoring in geography at SUNY Geneseo. Several facts were presented in various courses that essentially differ from Mr. Bobreski’s perspective. In a climatology course, two theories were posited: the obvious one, global warming, and that the accumulation of CO2 in the atmosphere may eventually create a cooler earth due to the reflection of insolation into space. Another ice age was predicted. Let us remember that climate refers to long-term weather patterns: 30-40 years are not long-term from a meteorological perspective.
AmazonCleanTechnica

How Wolves & Other Wildlife Help Us Fight for the Climate

This blog is the first in a four-part series that explores the role wildlife play in boosting ecosystem resilience — and how thriving biodiversity supports our own efforts to mitigate climate change. With what we’re learning about the way wildlife influences ecosystems and the carbon cycle, it’s all the more...
PoliticsWashington Times

EXCLUSIVE: One-third of Americans unwilling to spend $1 to fight climate change

President Biden wants to spend in excess of $1 trillion to combat climate change, but more than one-third of Americans are unwilling to chip in a single buck. A poll of 1,200 registered voters released Tuesday by the Competitive Enterprise Institute found that 35% were unwilling to spend any of their own money to reduce the impact of climate change, with another 15% saying they would only go as high as $10 per month.
U.S. PoliticsBakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: No time for culture wars on climate change

Mr. Jim Lee ("Trump's good choice on the Paris Accord, May 21) is simply and tragically wrong about climate change science. These and similar errors are promoted and sponsored by Exxon and other corporations. NASA shows the vast majority of actively publishing climate scientists — 97 percent — agree that...
EnvironmentFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Climate tsar said U.S. changes won't matter

In response to Elly Boehmer’s letter about climate change theory [“TCI is effective response to climate change,” May 25], she must have missed climate tsar John Kerry’s speech when he said that even if we had zero emissions today, it wouldn’t make any difference or change anything because China and India are the world’s biggest polluters.
EnvironmentMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Enough chance to fix climate crisis

The authors of the recent (May 23) guest column “How green is green energy?” rightly point out that there is a non-zero carbon footprint associated with the deployment and operation of renewable energy sources. I also agree that it is a worthy endeavor to “[protect] the most vulnerable among us” and “give full attention to healing ourselves and our relations.” But when they state that we should make no effort to change to a renewable energy infrastructure because the impending worldwide ecologic disaster is inevitable, their opinions dramatically diverge those of the vast majority of climate scientists.
EnvironmentFree Lance-Star

LETTER: TCI is effective response to climate change

The Free Lance–Star’s May 4 editorial against the Transportation & Climate Initiative [“Carbon tax is ‘all pain and no gain’ ”] misleads readers about the science behind electric vehicles and climate change. The editorial also ignores the severe environmental and health costs of failing to break our dependence on dirty fossil fuel-powered cars.
ProtestsOne Green Planet

Experts Sign Letter Against Criminalization of Environmental Protest

Environmental activists are under threat around the world. In an open letter, climate scientists and academics describe how those leading the charge for climate are being silenced, threatened, and criminalized in some places. An open letter is now urging governments to end the criminilzation of nonviolent environmental protests. “Through non-violent...
Energy IndustrySeacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: Climate infrastructure – a risk-benefit analysis

Democrats are proposing infrastructure projects that will not only repair bridges and dams, but build an economy based on clean, renewable energy. Republicans are trying to thwart clean energy initiatives and focus only on traditional transportation projects that will maintain use of fossil fuels. Meanwhile, large oil companies like Shell, Exxon, and Chevron are being told by courts and their boards that they need to reduce emissions.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Join climate justice campaign

We need immediate action for the 2021 Oregon Clean Energy Opportunity Campaign. House Bill 2021, “100% Clean Energy for All,” and House Bill 2842, “Healthy Homes,” are two key pieces of this campaign towards environmental justice for Oregonians and the climate action we urgently need. Clean Energy for All will create jobs and transition our electricity supply to 100% renewable by 2040 at the latest. Healthy Homes will weatherize homes to save energy and improve the quality of life for residents. Both bills include provisions to ensure equity and inclusion for traditionally marginalized communities. As a new parent, my dream is for a healthy, safe future for my baby and his peers, and this campaign is a step towards that dream. Oregon has an opportunity to be a regional, national and global leader in sustainable energy policy. Oregon must take action to protect people statewide from the effects of climate change and energy insecurity. I hope that you will join me in contacting our legislators and urging them to pass these bills.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Letter: Climate change is a crisis that requires bill’s passage

Two questions – think that climate change has become an emergency level crisis? Will it be difficult to solve this crisis before we experience further irreversible climate effects? If you answered both questions with yes, I agree with you. Individual efforts are comforting but won’t stop or reverse worsening effects of wildfires, melting glaciers, droughts, heat waves, hurricanes. One hundred companies are responsible for 70% of greenhouse gas emissions. Only government level policies can begin to address the scope of this crisis.
Environmenttrinityjournal.com

Roasting resident climate change deniers

Richard Jeans and Ray Schar, please allow me to set the record straight. My name is Megan, I am 29 years old (and will therefore feel the spiraling and worsening effects of climate change for my entire life) and I have a bachelor’s degree in Geoscience (with a concentration in Paleoclimatology) from Skidmore College and I have a master’s degree in Energy and Environmental Analysis from Boston University. I’ve grown so weary of you two spreading outright egregiously erroneous “opinions” on climate change that I will not stay silent. You are spewing garbage and I now must volunteer my precious time to publicly refute you.
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Support climate action

As a fellow Willamette University alumna and Alaska resident, I strongly urge Sen. Lisa Murkowski to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This act will have a positive impact on the environment by creating an incentive for oil companies to use less carbon, which is greatly needed in Alaska and around the globe.
Environmenttheintelligencer.com

Letter: Support needed for Climate and Community Investment Act

Kudos to the Times Union for the editorial “A new kind of denialism,” May 21. It is hard to fathom the Republicans’ position of delay, delay, delay when it comes to climate change solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. What is behind their attempts to circumvent the goals of New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act?