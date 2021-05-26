Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine, AR

Palestine-Wheatley junior high girls softball

Forest City Times-Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Palestine-Wheatley junior high girls softball team finished second in the Maumelle League, losing to Maumelle Burgundy 3-1 in Tuesday's championship game. The Junior Lady Patriots end the season at 29-8. From left, back row, Head Coach Eddie Stivers, Charly Thigpen, Justice Jackson, Bailee Mitchell, Halle Hooker, Rhealee McGraw, Brianna Parson, Sara Kate Anderson, Coach Heather Hawk and Coach Steve Sherland. On the front row, from left, are Taylor, Douglas, Ocean Elliott, Presley Reeves and Harley Howton.

www.thnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palestine, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Wheatley, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front Row#Palestine Wheatley#The Maumelle League#Maumelle Burgundy 3 1#Coach Heather Hawk#Kate#Justice Jackson#Coach Steve Sherland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Arkansas StateKait 8

A-State avoids sweep with Sunday win

TROY, Ala. (5/16/21) – On Senior Day at Riddle-Pace Field, the Arkansas State baseball team played spoiler, powering past Troy for a 9-5 win to conclude the three-game series Sunday afternoon. A-State (17-27, 9-12 SBC) pounded out 14 hits and scored in four straight innings to take an eight-run lead,...
Arkansas StateSouthwest Times Record

Here is the schedule for the Arkansas high school spring sports state championships

Following a week of state tournament action, the Arkansas high school spring sports state championship games are now set for baseball, softball, girls soccer and boys soccer. In the past, the state title games have been played in Fayetteville on the University of Arkansas campus, but this year, the championships have been moved to Benton due to the Razorbacks baseball team having a series at home starting Thursday, as well as the Razorbacks softball team hosting an NCAA Regional starting Friday.
Arkansas Statetheathletic.com

The Muss Bus is loaded again with transfers, which means Arkansas is ready to roll

When Eric Musselman was bouncing around pro minor leagues at the start of his coaching career, he and his staff maintained a thick, leather, three-ring binder they carried everywhere. That notebook served as their basketball bible, for it contained a divine collection of names, statistics, tidbits of information, and that Holy Grail of pre-tech data, landline home telephone numbers. It was not uncommon for Musselman to lose his top two or three top players in a matter of days. That would send him scrambling to chase down replacements, negotiate quick contracts and arrange for them to meet the team wherever it was headed next. It was an unnerving way to win games, but it was a lot of fun. “He loves a little chaos,” says Brendan O’Connor, who worked for Musselman with the USBL’s Florida Sharks, the CBA’s Florida Beach Dogs and the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and is now an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Arkansas StateKTLO

Arkansas softball team earns No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.  For the second time in program history, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 6 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 6 national seed, the highest in school history, as announced on Sunday night. Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.
Arkansas StateKTLO

No. 1 Arkansas baseball team wins series on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.  The Razorbacks run Rocky Top. No. 1 Arkansas took full control of the SEC with a 3-2 victory against No. 4 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Hogs, now 39-10 overall and 19-8 in SEC play, have won all nine conference series this season.
Arkansas StateSouthwest Daily News

Arkansas, LSU earn top-eight seeds for NCAA Softball Regionals

Arkansas and LSU have the opportunity to be Super Regional sites after they both earned top-eight seeds for the NCAA Division I Softball Championship as brackets were announced Sunday. Arkansas is the No. 6 seed and will host Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan. LSU is the No. 7 seed...
Arkansas Statewholehogsports.com

Goldwire returning to Arkansas as assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas rehired Lacey Goldwire as an assistant women's basketball coach Monday. Goldwire, who has spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, was on Mike Neighbors' staff for his first two seasons as the Razorbacks' coach from 2017-19. “Lacey Goldwire’s fingerprints are all over everything successful we’ve done with...
Arkansas Stated1baseball.com

D1Baseball Top 25: Chaos Abound After Arkansas

Weekly Chat | Latest RPI | How They Fared | Teams That Aced Week 13. Arkansas cemented its hold on the No. 1 spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 by winning a road series at No. 4 Tennessee, keeping the Hogs in the top position for the sixth week in a row. The Razorbacks improved to 7-1 against teams currently ranked in the top 10, and 15-3 against teams ranked in the Top 25 — with all 18 of those games played away from Baum Stadium.