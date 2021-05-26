Laguna Hills Junior Tona Zinn Lowers Pair of CIF-SS Division 2 Records

The CIF Southern Section high school boys basketball playoffs begin on Wednesday, here are the top five teams to watch as the Open Division and knockout phase begins. 1. Damien (26-2), Open Division: The Spartans earned an invitation to the prestigious Open Division, which is reserved for the eight best teams in the CIF Southern Section, and was seeded sixth. It was selected to play in Pool B, where it will play round-robin games against (2) Mater Dei, (3) Corona Centennial and (7) Harvard-Westlake, which is a team it beat earlier in the season. The winner of its pool advances straight to the championship game. The Spartans reached the Division 1 semifinals a year ago, and return nearly everyone, including USC-bound Malik Thomas, RJ Smith and a strong supporting cast. The Spartans only lost two games to Etiwanda, seeded fourth in the Open Division, by a combined seven points, and lost the second game on a buzzer beater. With Etiwanda, Sierra Canyon and Ribet Academy on the other side of the bracket, Damien couldn’t ask for a better draw, though nobody is picking the Spartans to win their group. However, second-seed Mater Dei, whom Damien will open against on Friday, will be without 6-9 forward Wilhelm Breidenbach, who injured his knee. If there was ever a Damien team that had a chance, this is the one, and it will be fun to see how they stack up against the best of the best.