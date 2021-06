Emeril Lagasse appearing as a guest judge on Gordon Ramsay’s MasterChef: Legends boils down to one simple factor: scheduling. “Gordon and I have been friends a long time, and he has been trying to get me to do the show for quite a while, but it’s never worked between his schedule [and] my schedule, and this just happened to work,” Lagasse tells TV Insider. “It was absolutely time well worth spent waiting because it was a fabulous experience. I had an absolute blast being around Gordon.”