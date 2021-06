Seattle Storm head coach Dan Hughes has announced his retirement. He led the Storm to the 2018 WNBA championship and he was the architect of the team that won the championship last season, with Gary Kloppenburg on the sidelines. Hughes was not medically cleared to travel to the WNBA's campus site for the season, in the midst of the pandemic. Hughes was a head coach in the WNBA for two decades coaching in the WNBA. He also coached the Charlotte Sting, the Cleveland Rockers, and the San Antonio Stars. The 2-time WNBA coach of the year won 281 games in his career. Assistant Noelle Quinn will take over as the Storm's new head coach.