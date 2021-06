The Cherokee Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted on charges that he shot another man in the leg in an Acworth-area home. James Jefferson Douglas, 35, of Acworth is accused of shooting at a man twice, hitting him once in the leg between midnight and 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home on Recreation Lane off Kellogg Creek Road near Acworth in Cherokee County, according to his arrest warrant.