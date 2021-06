Former Ohio State walk-on turned scholarship wide receiver C.J. Saunders appears to have found his first NFL home. According to the basketball Twitter account of Dublin Coffman High School, where the receiver both played and coached hoops, Saunders, who hasn't played football, in two years, signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers. "Looks like we may have lost our assistant coach. Congratulations to @Cj_saunders_ signing with the Carolina Panthers," the tweet initally read (it was changed to "Congratulations to our former OCC Player of the Year/Assistant Coach on signing with the Carolina Panthers. Special leader!"). Saunders is listed on the Panthers' roster.